Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 16 after TEL vs HAR PKL match

Dabang Delhi KC have regained the top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table following Jaipur Pink Panthers' recent defeat against Puneri Paltan.

Two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League earlier tonight (October 25) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. In the opening game of the night, table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with an in-form Puneri Paltan side.

A top performance from raider Aslam Inamdar helped Puneri Paltan beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers by a scoreline of 32-24. Since the losing margin was more than seven points, the Pink Panthers did not earn even a single point from this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have dropped to the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. With five wins in seven matches, they have 26 points, the same as Dabang Delhi KC. However, the Jaipur-based franchise have lost one match more than Delhi. Incidentally, the score difference of both Delhi and Jaipur is +54.

Haryana Steelers jump 3 spots in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

In the second match of the night, the Haryana Steelers defeated the Telugu Titans 43-24. The Titans were outplayed by the Steelers in all the departments. Thanks to their superb performance against the Titans, the Steelers have jumped from ninth to sixth place in the standings.

The Haryana Steelers snapped their four-match losing streak with this victory. They now have 18 points after seven matches. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans continue to be in the 12th position with only one victory after seven matches. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league today.

Fans will witness two more matches in PKL tomorrow (October 26), with Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC battling the Bengal Warriors.

Will the Telugu Titans improve their performance in the next leg of PKL 2022? Share your views in the comments box below.

