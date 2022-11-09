Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 28 after DEL vs TEL PKL match

Dabang Delhi KC have returned to the Top 4 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a 40-33 win against the Telugu Titans last night (Tuesday, November 8). The two teams clashed at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune with the aim of snapping their respective losing streaks.

Delhi emerged victorious in the match thanks to a timely super raid from Ashu Malik. His four-point raid tilted a close encounter in the defending champions' favor as they ended their six-match losing streak.

The Naveen Kumar-led outfit jumped from eighth to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table thanks to their seven-point win over the Telugu Titans.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvTT A Dabang win for the Dilli boys gets them back to winning ways A Dabang win for the Dilli boys gets them back to winning ways💥#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvTT https://t.co/Rzj80WPJ3i

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with nine points on their account. They earned one point from this match as their losing margin was seven points. The Titans have won only one match so far.

UP Yoddhas attained 10th spot in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table yesterday

Before the match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC, fans witnessed a thrilling contest between Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. The two teams settled for a draw after scoring 41 points each.

Courtesy of the result of this game, both the Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas added three points to their kitty. Yoddhas climbed to 10th position with a total of 30 points after 11 matches. They have pushed the Haryana Steelers down to the 11th spot.

The Bengal Warriors have also jumped one spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have moved up from ninth to eighth position, overtaking the Gujarat Giants. The Warriors have a total of 32 points in their account.

Two more matches will take place in PKL 2022 on Wednesday (November 9) night. Home side Puneri Paltan will battle Tamil Thalaivas, while former champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Haryana Steelers.

Poll : 0 votes