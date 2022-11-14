Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 33 after GUJ vs HAR PKL match

Haryana Steelers have jumped to the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a 33-32 win over the Gujarat Giants on Monday (November 14). The two teams played out a thrilling battle in Pune, where Haryana emerged victorious by one point in the end.

The victory has helped Haryana Steelers boost their overall tally to 36 points. The Steelers have played 14 matches in the tournament, registering five wins, seven losses and two draws.

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants have dropped from 10th to 11th. The Ahmedabad-based franchise earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight. Gujarat have 32 points in their account after 13 games.

Puneri Paltan grabbed the top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table today

Puneri Paltan registered a comfortable win over the Bengal Warriors (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Home team Puneri Paltan was in action earlier tonight at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The Fazel Atrachali-led outfit locked horns with Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors. Fans expected a close encounter but Pune blew Bengal away and registered a 43-27 win.

Puneri Paltan have returned to the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with the victory over the Bengal Warriors. They earned five points from this match, taking their tally to 49 points after 14 matches.

Bengaluru Bulls have dropped to the second position because of Puneri Paltan's win. Pune are three points ahead of the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors continue to hold the seventh position in the standings. The Maninder Singh-led franchise did not earn a single point from their defeat against Puneri Paltan. They have 37 points to their name after 13 matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week will continue tomorrow with two more matches. Former champions U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in a rematch of the first season's final. This will be followed by Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls.

