Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 36 after GUJ vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls have cemented the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a 45-38 win against the Gujarat Giants. The Bulls became the first team to register 10 victories in PKL 9.

Playing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium last night, the Bengaluru Bulls dominated the Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring contest. The Bulls executed the quickest all-out of the season in just three minutes and 27 seconds to gain a big lead in the early phase of the match.

While the Giants did make a comeback, they could not avoid a seven-point defeat in the match. The Giants earned one point from this match. They continue to hold the 11th position with 33 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the Bulls are first with 56 points in 15 games.

Puneri Paltan are right behind Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Before the clash between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls, fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium witnessed two other matches. The night opened with a clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Pune cruised to a 41-28 win to tighten their grip over the second place.

The Pune-based franchise has earned 54 points in 15 matches. Pune are now only two points behind tabletoppers Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, Haryana remained ninth with 36 points in 15 games.

Home team Telugu Titans battled against Season 6 champions Bengal Warriors in yesterday's second match. As expected, the Warriors registered a comfortable win over the Titans, with the final scoreline being 36-28 in favor of Bengal.

The Kolkata-based franchise earned five points from this match to boost their tally to 42 points from 14 matches. Maninder Singh's men are now sixth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Titans did not receive any points. They continue to hold the 12th spot with only nine points in their account.

