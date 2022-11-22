Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 39 after UP vs GUJ PKL match

UP Yoddhas battled against the Gujarat Giants in Match 93 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday evening. Captain Pardeep Narwal's nine raid-point haul guided the Yoddhas to a four-point victory over the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

The win has helped UP Yoddhas tighten their grip over the fourth position in the PKL 2022 points table. They became the fourth team to touch the 50-point mark in the standings this season. After 16 matches in the league, the Yoddhas have earned 50 points, registering eight wins, six defeats and two draws.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, earned one point from their defeat against the UP Yoddhas. They continue to remain 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 34 points in 15 matches. Gujarat need to win their remaining seven league matches to keep themselves alive in the race to the PKL 2022 playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas climbed to 8th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Before the match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas, fans witnessed a game between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors last night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Narender's Super 10 inspired the Thalaivas to a 35-30 win over the Season 6 champions.

The Thalaivas moved up from ninth to eighth position in the standings thanks to their win against the Bengal Warriors. They now have a total of 43 points to their name after 15 matches in the league, with their score difference being -17.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, held on to the seventh spot. They earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight. The Warriors have 43 points as well, but their score difference (+37) is much better than that of the Tamil Thalaivas.

