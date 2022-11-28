Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 45 after TEL vs JAI PKL match

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have bagged the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table thanks to their fantastic win against the Telugu Titans. The inaugural champions tamed the Titans on their home turf, registering a 48-28 victory.

The win helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers add five more points to their tally in the standings. They now have 64 points to their name after 18 matches. The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have dropped to the third position because of Jaipur's rise. The Bulls have played the same number of matches as the Pink Panthers, but have earned one point less.

The Telugu Titans, meanwhile, did not earn a single point from their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They continue to remain 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table, with 15 points in 19 matches. The Titans will be keen to win their remaining three matches and end their campaign on a memorable note.

The Titans have had yet another disastrous season in the Pro Kabaddi League. Despite having a strong squad this year, they find themselves in the bottom position. They have lost 17 of their 19 matches.

Bengal Warriors moved up to 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Maninder Singh's 10 points went in vain as Bengal Warriors lost the match (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)

In Monday's first match, the Bengal Warriors locked horns with the UP Yoddhas. In a war of stars between Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal, Pardeep's team emerged victorious by 33-32. Rohit Tomar kept his calm in the buzzer raid and crossed the baulk line to secure the win for the UP Yoddhas.

The Bengal Warriors gained one point from this match and moved up to the seventh spot. They have 49 points to their name, the same as U Mumba, but their score difference is much better.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas strengthened their grip over the fourth place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table and now have 60 points from 18 matches.

