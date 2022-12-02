Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 48 after HAR vs BEN PKL match

A couple of massive changes happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after the Triple Panga contest at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 2. The UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, the Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and the Gujarat Giants were all in action on Friday.

The Steelers faced off against the Warriors in the main event match of the Triple Panga. Haryana cruised to a 32-26 win to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs.

With their victory over the Bengal Warriors, the Haryana Steelers have jumped from 10th to seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They now have 51 points from 19 matches and have overtaken the Patna Pirates, Warriors and U Mumba in the standings.

Notably, all three teams - Patna, Bengal and U Mumba - suffered defeats on Friday. While Bengal lost to Haryana, Patna fell to a defeat against the Gujarat Giants and U Mumba were crushed by the UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas climb to 3rd position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 guided UP Yoddhas to a 10-point win (Image: PKL)

The UP Yoddhas have moved up from fourth to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings thanks to their 38-28 win against U Mumba.

The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit have 65 points in their account at the moment. If they win one of their remaining three league matches, they will join the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants kept their slim hopes alive with a 40-34 win against the Patna Pirates. The Giants continue to occupy 11th place, but their tally stands at 46 points now, with three more matches remaining.

Patna and the Bengal Warriors earned one point each from their defeats in Friday's matches. Bengal, U Mumba and Patna hold the eighth, ninth and 10th positions, respectively, in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

