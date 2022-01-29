Pro Kabaddi 2022 releases schedule for Rivalry Week

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will soon enter a new week, which the organizers have labeled the 'Rivalry Week'. The Rivalry Week, where arch-rivals will cross swords with each other, will be from January 30 to February 5.

Earlier today, Mashal Sports announced the full schedule for the Rivalry Week of PKL 8. The week will kick off with a battle between three-time champions Patna Pirates and inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. Tamil Thalaivas will meet Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls in the second match on January 30.

There will be two Triple Pangas during the Rivalry Week. Notably, three matches will also take place on the day after the Rivalry Week ends.

Here is the complete schedule for January 30 to February 6:

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Schedule from January 30 to February 6

January 30, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

January 30, 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

January 31, 2022: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Giants

January 31, 2022: Dabang Delhi KC vs. U Mumba

February 1, 2022: Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Giants

February 1, 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs. UP Yoddha

February 2, 2022: UP Yoddha vs. Patna Pirates

February 2, 2022: Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

February 3, 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi KC

February 3, 2022: Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

February 4, 2022: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors

February 4, 2022: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengaluru Bulls

February 4, 2022: Gujarat Giants vs. Patna Pirates

February 5, 2022: U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas

February 5, 2022: UP Yoddha vs. Telugu Titans

February 5, 2022: Puneri Paltan vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

February 6, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

February 6, 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants

February 6, 2022: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Two matches are scheduled to take place tonight. Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day, while Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the other.

It will be interesting to see which team performs the best in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week.

