Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls ends in a tie; Patna, Haryana record big wins

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a Rivalry Week Triple Panga in store for fans tonight. The night opened with a battle between defending champions Bengal Warriors and the Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers.

Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar went head-to-head in the second match as Bengaluru Bulls battled Dabang Delhi KC. The action ended with a rematch of the Season 5 finale featuring Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates.

On that note, we will have a look at the results of the three games that got completed tonight.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers crushed Bengal Warriors 46-29 in the first match of the night. Vikash Khandola led the Steelers from the front with a Super 10, while Vinay and Ashish supported him with a total of 14 points.

Maninder Singh fought like a lone warrior for Bengal. The skipper contributed 13 points, while the rest of the team managed only 16. Bengal's defense looked off-color as they pulled off only four successful tackles in the contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

After a fantastic battle between Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar, the Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengaluru Bulls match ended in a 36-36 tie. Sehrawat scored 17 points for the Bulls, while Naveen top-scored for Delhi with 13 points.

Sandeep Narwal and Joginder Narwal were impressive in Delhi's defense, scoring a total of seven tackle points. None of the Bulls defenders could score more than two points, but Sehrawat's 17 points ensured they did not lose.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Gujarat Giants suffered an embarrassing 23-43 defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates in PKL 2022. Patna recorded their 10th win this season, riding on Guman Singh's Super 10.

Mahendra Rajput scored six points for the Giants, while none of the other players could even score five points. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh supported Guman with a High 5 in Patna's defense. Even Sachin chipped in with six points for Patna.

