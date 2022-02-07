Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Gujarat Giants suffer 8th defeat of the season; Warriors-Titans play out thrilling draw

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued on Monday with another double-header at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru. Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants locked horns with inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening game of the day.

Later in the evening, the defending champions Bengal Warriors crossed swords with the inconsistent Telugu Titans. Here's a look at the results of the two games that took place earlier tonight.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers got back to winning ways with a 36-31 victory over the Gujarat Giants. The inaugural champions rode on a Super 10 from all-rounder Deepak Hooda to beat the Giants.

Hooda and Arjun Deshwal were the architects of Jaipur's win. While Hooda scored 11 points, Deshwal supported him with seven points. Captain Sandeep Dhull led from the front by scoring four points in the defense.

From Gujarat Giants, raider Rakesh Narwal amassed the highest number of points. The rising star scored four touch points, two bonus points and two tackle points. However, his efforts were in vain as Jaipur eventually won by five points.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans settled for a 32-32 draw after much back and forth in Bengaluru. As always, captain Maninder Singh led the Warriors from the front. The raider scored 11 points and ensured his team did not lose the match.

Ankit Beniwal top-scored for the Titans with nine points, including seven touch points, a bonus point and a tackle point. His teammate Rajnish Dalal supported him with seven points in the raid attack.

The Titans executed more successful raids and tackles than the Warriors, but the super tackles by Manoj Gowda and Abozar Mighani helped the Warriors pull off a draw.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee