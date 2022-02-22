Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pardeep Narwal shines in UP Yoddha's win, Pawan Sehrawat leads Bengaluru to semifinals

Pro Kabaddi 2022's playoffs started last night in Bengaluru with two eliminator matches. UP Yoddha locked horns with Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night, with the winner advancing to the semifinal against Patna Pirates.

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Bulls battled the Gujarat Giants in a rematch of the sixth season's final. The winning team will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the semifinals.

Without further ado, here's a look at the results of the two games.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha set up a clash with Patna Pirates in the semifinals with a 42-31 win over Puneri Paltan. Pardeep Narwal stole the show with 18 raid points against Pune, while his teammate Sumit recorded a High 5 in the defense.

Puneri Paltan took a big lead initially, but just like their match against the Bengal Warriors, the Pune-based franchise allowed their opponents to make a comeback. Narwal executed a five-pointer raid and three three-pointer raids to change the game.

Aslam Inamdar scored a Super 10 for Pune, but he could not save his team from a 11-point defeat.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

A Super 10 from skipper Pawan Sehrawat powered the Bengaluru Bulls to a 49-29 win over the Gujarat Giants. Sehrawat led his side from the front by scoring 12 raid points and a tackle point in the match.

The defense supported him to perfection as the trio of Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Aman bagged a total of 14 tackle points. Mahender scored a High 5, while the two corner defenders Saurabh and Aman scored four tackle points each.

Rakesh HS top-scored for the Gujarat Giants with eight raid points, but his effort ended in a losing cause.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee