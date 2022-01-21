Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pardeep Narwal shines in UP Yoddha's win, tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC suffer 3rd defeat

The second half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued on January 21 with a double-header contest. The first match of the night saw tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC in action against the Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers.

Later in the evening, the defending champions Bengal Warriors locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha. Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of the two matches.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers entered the top 6 of the points table with a fantastic 36-33 win over Dabang Delhi KC. Captain Vikash Kandola led his team from the front with 13 raid points, while secondary raider Vinay supported him with seven points.

Naveen Kumar's absence hurt Dabang Delhi KC again as the team suffered their third defeat of the season. The Delhi-based franchise trailed Haryana Steelers for the majority of the match. But they were able to make a comeback due to the five extra points earned because of Haryana Steelers' defenders following Vijay into the lobby without any struggle.

However, the Manjeet Chhillar-led outfit could not take advantage of it and eventually lost by three points.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Defending champions Bengal Warriors lost to UP Yoddha by 36-40 in the second match. Maninder Singh fought like a one-man army for the Warriors with 19 points, but his efforts went in vain as UP Yoddha won by four points.

Pardeep Narwal was the hero for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise, scoring nine points. Surender Gill supported him with nine points, while the duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar chipped in with seven points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bengal Warriors had the momentum on their side because of their one-point win against Bengaluru Bulls in their last match, but couldn't maintain it against UP Yoddha.

Checkout the PKL 2022 live score & Pro Kabaddi schedule here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee