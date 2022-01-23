Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pawan Sehrawat shines in Bengaluru Bulls' win; UP Yoddha lose to Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued on Sunday evening with two high-profile matches taking place in Bengaluru. The first match of the night saw Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha taking on the Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers.

The night ended with a clash between two franchises from the southern part of India - the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. Here's a look at the results of the two matches that happened on Sunday.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

The Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in the first game.

All-rounder Rohit Gulia was the top-scorer for the Steelers with seven points in the match. Cover defenders Jaideep and Mohit recorded a High 5 each as the Steelers beat the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.

Shrikant Jadhav shone for UP Yoddha with a Super 10. However, his efforts went in vain as Haryana won by one point.

Scores were level at 35-35 with close to 50 seconds remaining in the match. Pardeep Narwal surprisingly did not try for a point in his raid as it seemed like UP Yoddha were to return with a tied game.

However, Vinay scored a bonus point in the buzzer raid and ensured the Steelers emerged victorious.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

The Bengaluru Bulls beat the Telugu Titans 36-31 to end the week on a winning note. The season six champions led by 22-11 at halftime. While the Titans performed better in the second half, they eventually lost by five points.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 for the Bulls. He received great support from secondary raider Bharat who scored seven points. Corner defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman chipped in with four points each.

Ankit Beniwal was the top-scorer for the Telugu Titans. He scored four touch points, two bonus points and a tackle point, but the Titans could not win.

