Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans lose again; UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued in Bengaluru with a double-header on Monday evening. The first match of the night saw Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha locking horns with the in-form Puneri Paltan team.

The night ended with a clash between defending champions Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans, who played under new captain Sandeep Kandola. Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of the two matches.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Super 10s from Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill helped UP Yoddha prevail over Puneri Paltan in a high-scoring encounter. A total of 90 points were scored in the 40-minute match, with UP scoring 50 of them.

Narwal started the match with a super raid and scored seven more raid points in the game, while Gill amassed 21 raid points for UP Yoddha. Captain Nitesh Kumar shone in the defense with four tackle points.

Young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat registered Super 10s for Puneri Paltan. Their efforts, however, went in vain as a disappointing performance from the defenders led to Pune's 10-point defeat.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Telugu Titans were very close to registering their first win in PKL 8 but eventually fell short by one point. An all out in the dying moments of the match led to the Titans' 27-28 defeat at the hands of the Bengal Warriors.

Rajnish impressed once again from the Telugu Titans, scoring a Super 10 for the team. New captain Sandeep Kandola scored four points in the defense, but Bengal's all out points helped them register a win.

Captain Maninder Singh led the Warriors from the front with a Super 10, while former Telugu Titans raider Sukesh Hegde notched up five points. Ran Singh continued his fine form with four points in the defense as the Warriors beat the Titans.

