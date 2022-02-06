Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans suffer 12th defeat; U Mumba, Haryana register victories

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a Triple Panga in store for fans tonight. The night opened with a match between season two champions U Mumba and Surjeet Singh's Tamil Thalaivas.

After that match, UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans crossed swords while the night ended with a clash between inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers and Vikash Khandola's Haryana Steelers.

We take look at the results of the three matches that happened tonight in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba returned to winning ways with a 35-33 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Mumbai-based franchise suffered defeats in their previous two games. However, they started the match against Tamil Thalaivas in style with a 26-11 lead in the first half.

The Thalaivas bounced back and scored 13 points more than U Mumba in the second half but they eventually lost by two points. Abhishek Singh was the architect of U Mumba's win, scoring 10 points in the contest.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha snapped their four-match losing streak with a 39-35 victory over Telugu Titans. Surender Gill was the hero for UP Yoddha with 12 points while Shrikant Jadhav scored nine points.

Pardeep Narwal was substituted in the 34th minute. He scored three points in nine raids. Rajnish scored 13 points for the Titans but his effort ultimately went in vain.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by 35-28 in the last match of the night. Captain Vikash Khandola led the Steelers from the front by registering a Super 10. He received decent support from Mohit and Ashish who scored four points each.

Also Read Article Continues below

Skipper Sandeep Dhull recorded a High 5 for the Pink Panthers. However, his six tackle points were not enough to help Jaipur win.

Also see: PKL 2022 live score | Pro Kabaddi points table

Edited by Ritwik Kumar