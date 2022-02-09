Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans suffer 13th defeat; UP Yoddha edge Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a double-header contest in store for fans on February 9. The night opened with a match between the Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha. Both teams needed a win to enter the Top 6 of the standings.

Later in the night, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Telugu Titans in a must-win encounter. Now that both games have ended, here's a look at tonight's results.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-39 in the first match of the night. Super 10s from Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal helped the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise cruise to a two-point victory. While Gill scored 11 touch points and two bonus points, Narwal contributed 10 touch points.

Manjeet scored a Super 10 for the Thalaivas but the defense could not support him much. As a result, the Thalaivas lost by two points. Sagar, who is the number one defender in PKL 8, got out four times against UP Yoddha. His poor performance in a crucial game would have disappointed Tamil Thalaivas fans.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Telugu Titans suffered yet another defeat in PKL 2022 as the Gujarat Giants completed a double over them with a 34-32 win. Girish Ernak was the architect of Gujarat's win. The experienced defender registered a High 5 and ensured the Giants won the contest.

Ernak received great support from raiders Rakesh and Mahendra Rajput, who scored a total of 13 points. Rajnish recorded a Super 10 for the Titans but he ended up on the losing side. Titans' captain Sandeep Kandola had a forgettable night in the middle as he could not even open his account against the Giants.

