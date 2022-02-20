Pro Kabaddi 2022 results: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants & Puneri Paltan register victories

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued with the final Triple Panga in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers took on Puneri Paltan in the opening encounter of the night. The Giants squared off against U Mumba in the second fixture of the day. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates met the Haryana Steelers in the third and final fixture on Saturday. Here are the results of all three games:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

The Pink Panthers lost their final encounter of the season against Puneri Paltan, which cost them a place in the playoffs. The Pune-based club won the clash 37 - 30. A win against the Paltan would have seen the Pink Panthers seal their place in the top 6, but it was not to be.

Arjun Deshwal top-scored with 18 points for the Jaipur-based club, while raiders Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar picked up 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Paltan. Puneri Paltan will now lock horns with UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 on Monday.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

The Giants beat U Mumba by three points in their last league game. The win against the Mumbai-based club helped them qualify for the next round of the competition.

Rakesh's 13 points proved key for the Gujarat Giants in their victory against U Mumba. V Ajith Kumar, meanwhile, was the best performer for U Mumba on the night with 11 points.

The Giants will next take on Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 on Monday.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

The Haryana Steelers ended their campaign on a negative note, losing their final game against Patna Pirates 30 - 27. A win against the Patna-based club would have earned them a place in the knockouts.

Sachin and Ashish were the top scorers with eight points apiece for the Pirates and Steelers, respectively.

