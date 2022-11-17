Pro Kabaddi 2022: Schedule and venue for playoffs matches announced

Pro Kabaddi 2022 organizers Mashal Sports have announced the dates and venues for this year's PKL playoffs. The final phase of the competition will take place from December 13 to 17 in Mumbai.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 has followed a unique format. Unlike the first seven seasons, Mashal Sports decided to host the tournament's league stage in only three cities. Previously, each franchise would host games for a week in their home city.

This year, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad received the rights to host PKL league matches. Mashal Sports did not announce the venue for the playoffs at the time of declaring the league stage's schedule.

Earlier today, Anupam Goswami, Head of Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League announced that The Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai will host the playoffs.

Goswami said in a media release:

"Mumbai has always been a sport-loving city and especially a kabaddi-loving city. And therefore, we are very excited to organise the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Playoffs and Final in the City of Dreams."

The top six teams in the Pro Kabaddi points table will advance to the playoffs. The two Eliminator matches of the PKL 2022 playoffs will take place on December 13, followed by two semi-final matches on December 15 and then the grand final on December 17.

Pro Kabaddi 2022's Hyderabad leg will start on Friday, November 18

PKL 2022's Bengaluru and Pune legs are in the history books. The teams have reached Hyderabad for the third phase of the league stage. The Telugu Titans will play in front of their home fans for the first time since 2019.

The Titans have not had a memorable season so far as they have only managed one victory. The team's coach Venkatesh Goud is hopeful that the Titans will turn things around on their home turf.

Goud said:

“We are very excited to play in front of our home fans in Hyderabad. The fans will certainly spur us on to put up great performances and we can’t wait to entertain them in the stadium. Hopefully, we’ll strike form in our home city."

Will Telugu Titans end Pro Kabaddi 2022 with more than three wins? Share your views in the comments below.

