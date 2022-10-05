Pro Kabaddi 2022 telecast: Where to watch and live streaming details

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will begin on Friday (October 7) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore, with a triple-header.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi's clash with U Mumba kicks off PKL 9, which will be followed by a Southern derby between the Bengaluru Bulls and the Telugu Titans. The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddha in the final match of the night.

Matches will continue to be clubbed into triple-headers and double-headers in the group stage of PKL 9, with three cities hosting the tournament - Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

After a fanless experience in Pro Kabaddi 2021, the franchises, organizers, players, and fans will be delighted to be able to catch the games live from the stadiums. Let's look at the telecast and live streaming details of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟯 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟭𝟬𝟴𝟮 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 an 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭..... we open the doors to fans for



Book your THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER 🤩𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟯 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟭𝟬𝟴𝟮 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 an 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭..... we open the doors to fans for #FantasticPanga Book your #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 tickets exclusively on Book My Show! THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER 🤩𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟯 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟭𝟬𝟴𝟮 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 an 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭..... we open the doors to fans for #FantasticPanga 🙌Book your #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 tickets exclusively on Book My Show! https://t.co/n6IKMNnIhJ

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Live telecast channel list in India

The organizers have released the fixtures for the first half of the tournament, up to November 8. The first leg of the campaign will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.

The action then shifts to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and the final leg will be played in Hyderabad.

PKL telecast channels in India

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Hindi HD, and Star Sports First.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Live streaming details for PKL matches

All the matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can also catch the live action through the JioTV app. For live scores, updates, and news, fans can follow Sportskeeda and the official website of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The anticipation for the Pro Kabaddi League has grown with every season and so has the excitement and quality of the matches. With Dabang Delhi KC embarking on their title defense and eleven teams setting out to stop them, it's set to be another engaging three months of PKL action.

Poll : 0 votes