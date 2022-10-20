Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

The two matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night (Wednesday, October 19) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Gujarat Giants locked horns with UP Yoddhas in the first match, while home team Bengaluru Bulls battled Tamil Thalaivas in the second match. Here are yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results.

Speaking of the first match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas, Super 10s from Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh HS helped the Giants prevail in a high-scoring encounter. Ranjit scored 20 points, while Rakesh scored 16 as Gujarat beat UP Yoddhas by a margin of 51-45.

Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill registered Super 10s for the UP Yoddhas as well, but their efforts went in vain as a poor showing from the defense led to the team's defeat. UP Yoddhas captain Nitesh Kumar could not even open his account in the match.

UP Yoddhas led by 21-19 at half-time, but the Gujarat Giants brought their A-game to the table in the second half to register a six-point win. Successful tackles proved to be the decisive factor in this match. Gujarat executed seven tackles, while UP Yoddhas could only manage three.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲



Drop a if you are loving his performance in



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga Bharat𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲Drop aif you are loving his performance in #BLRvCHE tonight Bharat ➡️ 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 💪Drop a ❤️ if you are loving his performance in #BLRvCHE tonight 🌟#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga https://t.co/FG7OZY5Kzs

In the second match of the night, the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Tamil Thalaivas 45-28. It was a one-sided game, where Bharat's Super 10 helped the Bulls win. Thalaivas could not impress much in the absence of their captain Pawan Sehrawat.

Wednesday (October 19) Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches result summary

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Who do you think won this tussle? ⚔️



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #GGvUP @GujaratGiants @UpYoddhas Sandeep Kan-do no wrong when tasked to take down the Record-Breaker!Who do you think won this tussle? ⚔️ Sandeep Kan-do no wrong when tasked to take down the Record-Breaker! 😌Who do you think won this tussle? ⚔️#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #GGvUP @GujaratGiants @UpYoddhas https://t.co/ldShUsdFe8

Here is a summary of the two exciting matches that happened in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night:

Gujarat Giants 51 - 45 UP Yoddhas (Chandran Ranjit 20 raid points, Sourav Gulia 3 tackle points, Pardeep Narwal 17 raid points, Sumit 2 tackle points).

Bengaluru Bulls 45 - 28 Tamil Thalaivas (Bharat 11 raid points, Mahender Singh 3 tackle points, Narender 8 raid points, Viswanath V 4 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes