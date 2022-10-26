Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches took place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (October 25) evening. The action kicked off with a battle between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, followed by a clash between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Talking about the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match first, the Pune-based franchise recorded an eight-point win over the inaugural champions. Aslam Inamdar's 13 points powered Puneri Paltan to a 32-24 victory against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Pune gained a 17-11 lead at half-time and eventually expanded it by two more points in the second half to win by eight points eventually. Arjun Deshwal failed to score a Super 10 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers yesterday, while even Rahul Chaudhari could not contribute much.

In the second match of the night, the Haryana Steelers bulldozed the Telugu Titans by 43-24. It was a one-sided battle, where Haryana dominated the Titans in all the departments of the game.

Both the Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans had no momentum whatsoever heading into this match. While the Steelers were on a four-match losing streak, the Titans had lost all of their last three matches.

Meetu Sharma emerged as a hero for the Steelers as he scored 13 points and guided his team to a comfortable win.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the two one-sided matches that happened in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on October 25:

Puneri Paltan 32 - 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Aslam Inamdar 13 raid points, Gaurav Khatri 2 tackle points, Arjun Deshwal 7 raid points, Sunil Kumar 2 tackle points).

Telugu Titans 24 - 43 Haryana Steelers (Siddharth Desai 5 raid points, Vijay Kumar 4 tackle points, Meetu Sharma 13 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 4 tackle points).

