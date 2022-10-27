Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Yesterday (October 26) was the last day of Pro Kabaddi 2022's Bengaluru leg. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium played host to a double-header contest.

In the first match, the Gujarat Giants battled season two champions U Mumba, while in the second game, Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with the Bengal Warriors. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Speaking about the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match first, the Ahmedabad-based franchise suffered a 29-37 defeat against their neighbors. Raider Guman Singh stole the show with 12 raid points, helping U Mumba trounce their opponents by a margin of eight points.

Gujarat Giants and U Mumba scored 16 points each in the first 20 minutes, but the Mumbai-based franchise dominated in the second half and won by a decent margin in the end. The major difference was U Mumba's defense in the second half. The Mumbai outfit scored eight tackle points in the last 20 minutes, while the Giants managed only one.

Later in the night, the Bengal Warriors defeated tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC by a margin of 35-30. Once again, the defense proved to be the difference as Bengal executed six more successful tackles than their opponents.

Right cover defender Vaibhav Garje was the hero for the Bengal Warriors as he scored six tackle points. Captain Maninder Singh led from the front with nine points in the match.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 17 after DEL vs BEN PKL match

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a short summary of the final two matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022's Bengaluru leg:

Gujarat Giants 29 - 37 U Mumba (Rakesh 12 raid points, Rinku Narwal 1 tackle point, Guman Singh 12 raid points, Surinder Singh 3 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 30 - 35 Bengal Warriors (Naveen Kumar 10 raid points, Krishan 2 tackle points, Maninder Singh 9 raid points, Vaibhav Garje 6 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes