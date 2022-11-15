Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pune hosted a double-header contest in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday (Monday, November 14) evening. Match 78 of the tournament took place between the Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, followed by Match 79 between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers. Here's an in-depth look at yesterday's Kabaddi match results.

Talking about the Bengal vs. Pune match first, a splendid showing from the youngsters of Paltan helped them script a 16-point victory. Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde united forces to guide Pune to a 43-27 victory. The three raiders scored a total of 27 points in the game.

Maninder Singh fought like a lone warrior for Bengal. He earned 14 raid points for the team. However, the skipper's efforts went in vain as the defenders and supporting raiders failed to play their roles well.

Later in the night, the Haryana Steelers took on the Gujarat Giants in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Haryana won the contest by 33-32 after executing brilliant tackles in the last minute. Joginder Narwal shone for Haryana with three tackle points, while Manjeet was the hero in raiding with 14 touch points.

Chandran Ranjit tried his best to save the day for Gujarat Giants by scoring eight raid points. He received decent support from left corner Rinku Narwal, who earned four tackle points. However, the Giants eventually lost by one point as their poor form in the Pro Kabaddi League continued.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Chandran Ranjit was in good form against the Haryana Steelers yesterday (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Here is a summary of the matches which took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday:

Bengal Warriors 27 - 43 Puneri Paltan (Maninder Singh 14 raid points, Surender Nada 1 tackle point, Akash Shinde 9 raid points, Sombir 3 tackle points).

Gujarat Giants 32 - 33 Haryana Steelers (Chandran Ranjit 8 raid points, Rinku Narwal 4 tackle points, Manjeet Dahiya 14 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 3 tackle points).

