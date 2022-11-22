Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Former PKL champions Bengal Warriors locked horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the first game, which was followed by a clash between the UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants. Here's a look at the results of the two matches.

Both games proved to be close encounters. In the first match, the Tamil Thalaivas beat the Bengal Warriors 35-30. Narender was the hero for the Thalaivas again as he scored 13 raid points in the match. His eight touch points and five bonus points played a big role in the Thalaivas' win.

For the Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh top-scored with 15 raid points. However, his teammates could not support him much as the Kolkata-based franchise suffered a five-point defeat.

Later in the night, two-time finalists Gujarat Giants locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. The Record Breaker was in fine touch last night as he scored nine raid points and helped the Yoddhas beat the Giants 35-31.

All-rounder Parteek Dahiya registered a Super 10 for the Gujarat Giants. However, the likes of Rakesh and Sourav Gulia failed to open their accounts, leading to a four-point loss for the Giants.

Here is a short summary of the two matches that got completed in the Pro Kabaddi League on November 22 in Hyderabad:

Tamil Thalaivas 35 - 30 Bengal Warriors (Narender 13 raid points, Sagar 5 tackle points; Maninder Singh 15 raid points, Surender Nada 3 tackle points).

UP Yoddhas 35 - 31 Gujarat Giants (Pardeep Narwal 9 raid points, Gurdeep 3 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 10 raid points, Arkam Shaikh 3 tackle points).

Two matches will take place in PKL 2022 on Tuesday night. Home side Telugu Titans will be in action against three-time champions Patna Pirates. Before that, the Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba. The action will start from 7:30 pm IST onwards.

