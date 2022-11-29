Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches? 

The 106th and 107th matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Monday, November 28. The UP Yoddhas faced the Bengal Warriors in the first game, followed by a clash between home side Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The UP Yoddhas and the Bengal Warriors had a thrilling battle, where the Yoddhas kept their nerves and recorded a 33-32 win. Captain Pardeep Narwal was the star of the match for the Yoddhas as his 14 raid points played a pivotal role in the team's win.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise had a big lead for the majority of the match, but Maninder Singh reduced the lead by executing a five-point raid in the final phase of the game. Despite Maninder's best efforts, the Warriors lost by one point in the end.

Later in the evening, fans witnessed a lopsided clash between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Telugu Titans. Jaipur's raiders and defenders fired in unison as they squashed the Titans by 48-28. It was a top-quality performance from Jaipur. They inched a step closer to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

Arjun Deshwal registered his ninth consecutive Super 10 of the season, while Ankush Rathee scored yet another High 5. The home side failed to impress the fan as they surrendered to the Pink Panthers. This was Telugu Titans' 17th defeat in 19 matches of PKL 2022.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results

Here is a short summary of the two matches which happened in the Pro Kabaddi League yesterday:

UP Yoddhas 33 - 32 Bengal Warriors (Pardeep Narwal 14 raid points, Gurdeep 4 tackle points; Maninder Singh 10 raid points, Soleiman Pahlevani 1 tackle point).

Telugu Titans 28 - 48 Jaipur Pink Panthers (K Hanumanthu 3 raid points, Parvesh Bhainswal 6 tackle points; Arjun Deshwal 18 raid points, Ankush Rathee 6 tackle points).

