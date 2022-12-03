Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

A Triple Panga took place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday evening, where the Patna Pirates battled Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas crossed swords with U Mumba and Haryana Steelers locked horns with the Bengal Warriors. Here are yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results.

In the match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, the Ahmedabad-based franchise kept themselves alive in the tournament by recording a 40-34 win over the three-time champions. Raider Mahendra Rajput was the star of the match for Gujarat as he earned 12 points after coming in as a substitute.

ProKabaddi



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvGG

Corner defenders Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal scored two tackle points each for the Gujarat Giants. They supported the raiders well, ensuring that the Giants recorded a six-point win.

Before the clash between Patna and Gujarat, fans were treated to a Pardeep Narwal special in the UP Yoddhas vs. U Mumba match. The UP Yoddhas skipper earned 13 points in the match to guide his team to a 38-28 victory.

Captain Surinder Singh was back in the U Mumba team for this match. He scored four points as well, but his efforts were not enough as the UP Yoddhas won by 10 points.

The main event of the night featured both the Haryana Steelers and the Bengal Warriors. Both teams desperately needed a win in the playoffs race. Haryana won the game 32-26, riding on Jaideep Dahiya's High 5.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results summary

ProKabaddi



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga The Yoddhas' hits the as they climb to the 3rd spot after #UPvMUM

Here is a short summary of the scorecards of yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches:

UP Yoddhas 38 - 28 U Mumba (Pardeep Narwal 13 raid points, Sumit 4 tackle points, Guman Singh 10 raid points, Surinder Singh 4 tackle points).

Patna Pirates 34 - 40 Gujarat Giants (Rohit Gulia 12 raid points, Neeraj Kumar 4 tackle points; Mahendra Rajput 12 raid points, Sourav Gulia 4 tackle points).

Haryana Steelers 32 - 26 Bengal Warriors (Meetu Sharma 6 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 6 tackle points; Shrikant Jadhav 7 raid points, Shubham Shinde 5 tackle points).

