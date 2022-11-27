Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a Triple Panga in store for kabaddi fans. The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates games last night (November 26). Here's a look at the three match results.

The opening game was a high-scoring one. U Mumba emerged victorious, beating Bengal Warriors 49-41. Raider Guman Singh was the architect of U Mumba's win, earning 14 raid points. Captain Maninder Singh scored 13 raid points for Bengal Warriors, but his Super 10 went in vain.

Puneri Paltan inched closer to a top-two finish in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 with a big win against the Telugu Titans. Adarsh T earned nine points for the Titans, but the raiding trio of Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar guided Pune to a 38-25 win.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates had a thrilling encounter in the main event. Pardeep Narwal roared against his former franchise, scoring 15 points to inspire the Yoddhas to a 35-33 win. Sandeep Narwal supported him well with five points, while defender Sumit earned three tackle points.

Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's individual brilliance failed to help Patna beat the Yoddhas.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results summary

Here's a summary of the Triple Panga that happened in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday:

U Mumba 49 - 41 Bengal Warriors (Guman Singh 14 raid points, Rinku 5 tackle points; Maninder Singh 13 raid points, Shubham Shinde 4 tackle points)

Puneri Paltan 38 - 25 Telugu Titans (Pankaj Mohite 7 raid points, Sanket Sawant 4 tackle points; Adarsh T 5 raid points, Adarsh T 4 tackle points)

UP Yoddhas 35 - 33 Patna Pirates (Pardeep Narwal 15 raid points, Sumit 3 tackle points; Rohit Gulia 12 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 6 tackle points)

