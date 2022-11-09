Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's PKL matches? 

Pro Kabaddi 2022 fans witnessed two exciting matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex yesterday (Tuesday, November 8) evening. The first match featured the Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas, followed by Dabang Delhi KC taking on the Telugu Titans. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Talking about the match between the Bengal Warriors and the UP Yoddhas first, the two teams scored 41 points each and settled for a draw. Star raiders Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal led their sides from the front by registering a Super 10 each. Narwal received great support from Rohit Tomar, who scored 16 points.

UP Yoddhas started the match with a bang and gained a big lead of 25-15 at half-time, but Maninder Singh brought the Bengal Warriors back into the match in the second half. The Warriors executed a couple of all-outs in the second half and denied Yoddhas a victory.

Later in the night, the Telugu Titans battled against defending champions Dabang Delhi KC. Defender Vishal Bhardwaj brought his A-game to the table for the Titans and earned eight points in the match. However, his super tackles were not enough for the Titans to keep the Dabangs down.

Ashu Malik's fantastic super raid in the final moments of the game ensured that the Delhi-based franchise won by a margin of 40-33 and ended their six-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the two high-scoring games that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Bengal Warriors 41 - 41 UP Yoddhas (Maninder Singh 18 raid points, Shubham Shinde 3 tackle points, Rohit Tomar 16 raid points, Ashu Singh 2 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 40 - 33 Telugu Titans (Ashu Malik 12 raid points, Vishal Lather 5 tackle points, Siddharth Desai 14 raid points, Vishal Bhardwaj 8 tackle points).

