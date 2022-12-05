Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's PKL matches?

Two important matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022's 'Fight to the Playoffs Round' took place happened on Sunday (December 4) night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants took on Season 2 champions U Mumba, while Season 6 champions, the Bengaluru Bulls, locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. Here are the Pro Kabaddi 2022 results from the games on Sunday.

Both matches proved to be close encounters. The Gujarat Giants first edged U Mumba 38-36 in a thrilling match-up. All-rounder Parteek Dahiya was the hero for the Ahmedabad-based franchise once again as his Super 10 guided the team to a two-point win.

With the win, the Giants kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. They have moved up to ninth in the PKL 9 points table. U Mumba, meanwhile, will be disappointed with the result. Despite a Super 10 from Pranay Rane, the team fell agonizingly short against the Giants.

Later on Sunday evening, two top raiders of PKL 9, Pardeep Narwal and Bharat Hooda, clashed horns. Hooda's team, the Bengaluru Bulls, emerged victorious against Narwal's UP Yoddhas. The Bulls recorded a 38-35 win to seal their place in the PKL 9 playoffs.

Hooda was the star for the Bulls with eight raid points. Experienced raider Vikash Kandola also earned six points. Meanwhile, captain Pardeep Narwal scored a Super 10 for the Yoddhas. However, his efforts went in vain as his team lost by three points.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches results

U Mumba lost against the Gujarat Giants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Here is a short summary of the two matches that happened on Sunday night in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

U Mumba 36 - 38 Gujarat Giants (Pranay Rane 10 raid points, Mohit Khaler 3 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 13 raid points, Rinku Narwal 4 tackle points).

Bengaluru Bulls 35 - 38 UP Yoddhas (Bharat Hooda 8 raid points, Aman 5 tackle points; Pardeep Narwal 10 raid points, Gurdeep 5 tackle points).

