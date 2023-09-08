Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction to take place immediately after Asian Games on October 9 and 10

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will be held next month immediately after the Asian Games mega event ends. PKL organizers Mashal Sports announced today (September 8) that the revised dates for this year's auction are October 9 and 10.

A few weeks ago, the Pro Kabaddi League organizers announced that the auction would take place on September 8 and 9. However, after Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) requested Mashal Sports to push the event back because of the Asian Games, the organizers decided to postpone the auction.

The PKL organizers confirmed the new dates for the auction via a media release earlier today. Announcing October 9 and 10 as the new dates for PKL Auction 2023, League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said:

“We are delighted to announce that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will now be held immediately after the Asian Games.

"We are certain that there will be very strong fan excitement and interest in a blockbuster Player Auction, where several star performers from the Asian Games will attract competitive bidding from the PKL teams," he added.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will feature 4 different categories for players

Like the last few PKL Auctions, the organizers have decided to divide the players into four different categories for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Domestic and overseas players will be divided into categories A, B, C and D, with the base prices varying for each section.

Category A players will have a reserve price of ₹30 lakh, followed by ₹20 lakh for Category B, ₹13 lakh for Category C and ₹9 lakh for Category D. The player pool will majorly consist of the names that have been released by the 12 teams ahead of the auction.

In addition, the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023 will also be a part of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. This year, each franchise will have a maximum auction purse limit of ₹5 crore.