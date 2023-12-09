Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 14, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Haryana Steelers in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on December 9.

The Bulls are still searching for their maiden win of PKL 2023. They have lost three games on the trot, including a disappointing 38-31 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their first home game of the season. Bharat was the lone warrior for the team, securing 12 raid points in the game.

Haryana Steelers also had a forgettable start to the season as they got thrashed 57-27 by UP Yoddhas in a one-sided game. The star raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill destroyed the Steelers' defense. Siddharth Desai also failed to make an impact in his first game for the side.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, 14th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 9, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L L L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, and Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal, and Neeraj Narwal

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Ashish, and Vinay

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

After three consecutive losses, Bengaluru Bulls will hope to open their account in PKL 2023. The raiding duo of Bharath and Vikash Khandola could prove to be too good for the inexperienced defensive unit of the Haryana Steelers.

Haryana, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their star raider Siddharth Desai once again for their first win of Season 10.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda