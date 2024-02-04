Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 104, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba is the 104th game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 and will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

The Bulls played out a thrilling 29-29 in their last fixture against Patna Pirates. It was their second straight tie, which keeps them in eighth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, U Mumba are on a nine-game winless run.

Despite starting the season strongly, they have dropped to tenth and need to win nearly every game to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 104, PKL 2023

Date: February 4, 2024; 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): T T L W L

U Mumba (MUM): L L L T L

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Surjeet Singh, Monu, Sushil, Akshit, Ran Singh, Akash Choudhary, Parteek

U Mumba (MUM): Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Santhapanaselvam, Mahender Singh (c), Pranay Rane, Visvanth V, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Ernak

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Match Prediction

The Bulls are coming off consecutive ties and have looked decent recently. Meanwhile, U Mumba can't find answers to end their recent struggles, giving the Bulls an upper hand.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda