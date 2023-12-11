Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Pune leg matches?

As the Pro Kabaddi 2023 gears up for its 10th season, Pune is set to host a series of exciting matches from December 15 to December 20 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Pune's beloved team, Puneri Paltan, known for their consistent playoff appearances, is all set to kickstart its campaign with high hopes and star-studded additions to its squad.

The Puneri Paltan has secured a powerful lineup with star players like Mohit Goyal, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, and the recent addition of star Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. With such a strong roster, Pune fans are eager to witness their team make a powerful start in the league.

The opening match on December 15 will feature Puneri Paltan facing off against Haryana Steelers, promising an intense battle in the Pro Kabaddi 2023. With Siddharth Desai in the team, fans can expect a highly action-packed opener. Additionally, U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates in another thrilling encounter featuring stars like Rinku Narwal and Sachin Tanwar.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Pune venue

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune (Image via SportsJig)

Pro Kabaddi fans can book their tickets online for the Pune leg matches through various platforms. The ticketing platforms include the official Pro Kabaddi League website, BookMyShow, and Paytm Insider.

The ticket prices range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000. Fans can go to any of these platforms to book their tickets for their preferred matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Pune leg schedule (All IST timings)

December 15, Friday

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, 09:00 PM

December 16, Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C, 09:00 PM

December 17, Sunday

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, 09:00 PM

December 18, Monday

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas, 08:00 PM

December 19, Tuesday

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, 08:00 PM

December 20, Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas, 08:00 PM

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM