Pro Kabaddi 2023: Is Ravinder Pahal playing in PKL 2023? 

Ravinder Pahal is not representing any team in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. He was released by the Telugu Titans ahead of the 10th season. The seasoned campaigner, however, was not picked up by any team at the PKL 10 auction.

Ravinder Pahal had a poor outing with the Telugu Titans in season 9. He featured in only four matches during the entire season. Moreover, Pahal failed to deliver an impactful performance. He could pick up just a solitary tackle point from 19 attempts.

His previous season was also disappointing. Playing for the Gujarat Giants, Pahal featured in just eight matches, managing to score a mere 12 tackle points. His declining performances led to him not finding a single bidder and, therefore, not taking part in the ongoing PKL season.

However, Ravinder Pahal has been a renowned name in the history of Pro Kabaddi and the Indian Kabaddi scene. He is the sixth most successful defender in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Which teams has Ravinder Pahal played for in PKL?

The 'Hawk', as he is famously known, has represented as many as five teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ravinder Pahal made his PKL debut with Dabang Delhi during the inaugural edition of the league. The right-corner defender could only pick up 29 tackle points.

He bounced back the very next season, emerging as the best defender with 60 tackle points. Pahal spent another season with Delhi before making his move to the Puneri Paltan for the PKL 4.

He failed to create an impact for the Paltan, managing only 37 tackle points. As a result, Pahal was released and picked up by the Bengaluru Bulls for the fifth season. His stint with the Bulls was also short-lived. Pahal played just one season for them, scoring 52 tackle points.

Coming to PKL 6, Ravinder Pahal saw a homecoming as he returned to Dabang Delhi. He spent with seventh season with Delhi as well. This was also his best season as he scored 63 tackle points.

However, he was once again released by Delhi. He represented the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans in seasons 8 and 9 respectively. The veteran defender lost his spark gradually, failing to perform in both seasons.

Pahal has been an integral part of the PKL, having played 124 matches, scoring 339 tackle points with 19 super tackles and 23 High 5s. He is the sixth-best defender in the history of the league, behind the likes of Sandeep Narwal, Girish Ernak, Surjeet Singh, Manjeet Chillar and Fazel Atrachali.