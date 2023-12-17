Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 14 after PUN vs BEN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan (previously sixth) have moved to the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a 30-point victory over table-toppers Bengal Warriors.

They have 16 points from four matches, having won three and lost one so far. The Pune-based club has a score difference of 40.

Meanwhile, the Warriors continue to stay atop the standings with 18 points from five matches. Gujarat Giants is second in the PKL 2023 points table with 17 points from as many games as the Warriors.

Haryana Steelers (15 points), Bengaluru Bulls (14 points), UP Yoddhas (12 points), and Patna Pirates (11 points) are placed between fourth and seventh in the PKL standings.

Dabang Delhi KC (previously 11th) have climbed to the eighth position in the PKL 2023 points table with a victory against the struggling Telugu Titans.

The Delhi-based club has 11 points from four games, having won and lost a couple of games apiece. They have a score difference of five.

U Mumba (11 points), Tamil Thaliavas (10 points), and Jaipur Pink Panthers (10 points) are the next three teams in the PKL 2023 standings.

Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi standings, having lost all five matches thus far. The Titans are yet to win a match in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and have a negative score difference of -56.

PKL 2023: Day 14 Results (December 16, 2023)

Match 25 - Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 49-19

Match 26 - Telugu Titans lost to Dabang Delhi K.C. 40-51

PKL 2023: Day 15 Fixtures (December 17, 2023)

Match 27 - Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:00 pm IST

Match 28 - U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9:00 pm IST

(Both matches will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune)