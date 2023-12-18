Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 15 after MUM vs TAM PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers (previously 11th) have climbed up the points table with a win over Patna Pirates in their latest Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24 match. They moved to the fourth position with 15 points from five matches.

The Pink Panthers have two wins, two draws, and a tie in the ongoing edition of the PKL. They have a score difference of -2.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates (previously seventh) have slipped to ninth in the standings. They have won a couple of matches but have also endured three losses so far this season. The Pirates have 12 points and a score difference of four.

U Mumba (previously ninth) have moved to the fifth position in the PKL 2023-24 standings with a 13-point win against Tamil Thalaivas. They have three wins and a couple of losses from five matches.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have slipped to the 11th position with a couple of wins and as many losses this season. The Chennai-based franchise has 10 points and a negative score difference of -10.

Bengal Warriors (18 points), Gujarat Giants (17 points), and Puneri Paltan (16 points) are the top three teams in the PKL 2023 standings currently.

Haryana Steelers (15 points), Bengaluru Bulls (14 points), and UP Yoddhas (12 points) are placed between sixth and eighth in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed 11th in the standings with a couple of wins and as many losses from four matches. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans continue to hold the wooden spoon, having lost five matches.

PKL 2023: Day 15 Results (December 17, 2023)

Match 27 - Patna Pirates lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 28-29

Match 28 - U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33

PKL 2023: Day 16 Fixtures (December 18, 2023)

Match 27 - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, 8:00 pm IST

Match 28 - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, 9:00 pm IST

(Both matches will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune)