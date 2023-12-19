Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 17 after HAR vs GUJ PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers (HAR) (previously seventh) have climbed to the third position in the PKL 2023 points table with a two-point victory over Gujarat Giants (GUJ) on Tuesday, December 19.

The Steelers have 20 points from five matches, having won four games and lost one. They have a negative score difference of -15.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants (previously third) have slipped to the fourth position with 18 points. They registered their second consecutive loss of the season.

The Giants have three wins and as many losses from six games with a positive score difference of three.

Puneri Paltan (21 points) and Bengal Warriors (21 points) are placed first and second, respectively, in the PKL 2023 points table.

U Mumba (16 points), UP Yoddhas (15 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (15 points), Bengaluru Bulls (14 points), Patna Pirates (12 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (12 points), Tamil Thaliavas (10 points), and Telugu Titans (2 points) are placed between fifth and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 standings.

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants on Day 17

Haryana Steelers defeated the Gujarat Giants 31-29 on Tuesday, December 19, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Vinay scored nine points, while K. Prapanjan bagged three touch points and as many bonus points for the Steelers. Moreover, Mohit Nandal earned five tackle points for the Haryana-based franchise.

Rohit Gulia was the top performer for the Giants with seven touch points. Fazel Atrachali (four points) and Sombir (three points) were the best defenders for the Gujarat-based club.

PKL 2023: Day 18 Fixtures (December 20, 2023)

The schedule for the matches on the last day of the Pune leg are as follows:

Match 32 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, 8:00 pm IST

Match 33 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, 9:00 pm IST

(Both matches will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune)