Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 22 after TAM vs HAR PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers (previously sixth) have moved to the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table, having defeated Tamil Thalaivas on Monday (December 25).

They have 26 points and a negative score difference of -3 from seven matches, having won five and lost a couple.

Puneri Paltan continues to stay atop the PKL 2023 points table with 26 points and a score difference of 72, having won five matches and losing one from six games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (25 points) and Gujarat Giants (23 points) have slipped a point each and currently are placed in third and fourth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors have slipped to fifth place with a loss against Dabang Delhi K.C on Monday.

They have 22 points and a negative score difference of -11 from eight matches, having won and lost three matches each. Their remaining two games ended in ties.

U Mumba (21 points), Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) and Patna Pirates (17 points) are placed sixth, seventh and eighth in the PKL 2023 points table.

Dabang Delhi K.C. (previously 10th) have moved to the ninth position in the PKL 2023 standings with 17 points and a score difference of seven. They have three wins and as many losses from six games.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, have slipped to the 10th place with 15 points from seven matches. The UP-based club has a couple of wins, four losses and a tie from seven games. They have a score difference of 15 in the competition.

Tamil Thaliavas have faced another defeat at home and continue to sit 11th in the standings with a couple of wins and five losses. The Chennai-based club has 11 points and a negative score difference of -37.

Meanwhile, the struggling Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the standings and have only one win from seven matches.

Puneri Paltan to face Patna Pirates on Day 23 of PKL 2023

Table toppers Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates in Match 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023, on Tuesday (December 26). The match will take place at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.