Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 43 after PAT vs UP PKL 2023 match

Bengaluru Bulls, who were previously ninth, have moved to the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after beating Telugu Titans 42-26 in the opening encounter of the Telugu leg on Friday,January 19.

The Bulls have 37 points from 14 games, having won six matches and lost eight. The Bangalore-based outfit have a score difference of -30 in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates (previously eighth) have climbed to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings. They have 37 points from 14 games, having won six and lost seven, while one match ended in a tie.

The Pirates (score difference of three) are placed above the Bulls despite the same number of points due to their better score difference.

UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans continue to occupy the last position in the PKL 2023 points table. The Yoddhas have 23 points from 14 matches, having won three matches, lost 10, and tied one.

The Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just 10 points from 13 encounters. They have lost 12 games and have managed to register only a single victory in the tournament.

UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans have a negative score difference of -37 and -157, respectively.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (58 points), Puneri Paltan (52 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (44 points), Gujarat Giants (44 points), Haryana Steelers (39 points), and Bengal Warriors (38 points) are placed between first and sixth in the PKL 2023 points.

U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas are placed ninth and 10th in the PKL points table with 36 and 25 points, respectively.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (Friday - January 19, 2024)

Match 78 - Telugu Titans 26 - 42 Bengaluru Bulls

Match 79 - Patna Pirates 34 - 31 U.P. Yoddhas