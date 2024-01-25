Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 48 after TEL vs TAM PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi K.C. have retained the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table following a three-point victory over Haryana Steelers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Delhi-based club have 54 points and a score difference of 35 after 15 encounters. They have registered nine wins, four losses, and a couple of ties in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers (previously fifth) have moved to the fourth spot in the PKL 2023 points table with 45 points and a score difference of -22. The Steelers have eight wins, six losses, and a tie from 15 encounters.

Gujarat Giants have slipped to the fifth position with 44 points from 14 encounters, having won eight and lost six matches. The Giants have a score difference of -2 in PKL 2023.

Tamil Thalaivas registered their third consecutive win in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 with a 54-29 victory over hosts Telugu Titans in the final fixture of the Hyderabad leg.

They have retained the 10th position in the PKL 2023 points table with 35 points from 15 matches. The Chennai-based franchise have registered six wins and nine losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with 16 points from as many encounters. They have a couple of wins and 14 losses with a negative score difference of -172.

PKL 2023: Where are the other teams placed in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers (63 points), and Puneri Paltan (60 points) are the top two teams in the points table. U Mumba (40 points), Bengal Warriors (38 points), Patna Pirates (37 points), and Bengaluru Bulls (37 points) are placed between sixth and ninth in the points table.

U.P. Yoddhas are 11th in the standings with 23 points from 15 encounters.