Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 5 after UP vs HAR PKL match

UP Yoddhas (UP) have jumped from seventh to second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a fine win over the Haryana Steelers (HAR) last night (December 6) in Ahmedabad. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit thrashed the Steelers 57-27 to attain the second spot.

After two matches, the UP Yoddhas have six points in their account. Their score difference has improved from -3 to +27 after the 30-point win over the Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 12th in the standings, with zero points and a score difference of -30.

Before the match between UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, fans witnessed a clash between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans last night. The three-time champions kicked off their PKL 10 campaign with a 50-28 win over the Titans.

Courtesy of the win against the Titans, Patna Pirates attained the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They have five points in their account, with their score difference being +22.

Telugu Titans suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season. The Titans have dropped from ninth to 10th position in the standings. They have one point to their name after two matches. Their score difference has come down to -28 from -6.

Patna Pirates can attain 2nd position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Patna Pirates will play their second match of the season against home team Gujarat Giants tonight (December 7) in Ahmedabad. It is the final day of the Ahmedabad leg of PKL 10, and the home side will be keen to maintain its 100% win record on home turf.

Gujarat are on a three-match winning streak. If they win this match, they will end the home leg with 20 points from four matches. Meanwhile, Patna can move up to the second spot in the standings if they end Gujarat's winning run.