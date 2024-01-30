Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 52 after PAT vs GUJ PKL 2023 match

Two major changes happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after Monday night's matches in Patna. Home team Patna Pirates has moved up from fifth to fourth position after thrashing the Gujarat Giants by 32-20. The Pirates now have 50 points to their name after 17 matches.

Before the game between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, fans witnessed a match featuring Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex. It was a high-scoring match, where the Steelers defeated the Warriors by 41-36.

Courtesy of the win against the Bengal Warriors, the Haryana Steelers have climbed from sixth to fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They also 50 points to their name, but their score difference (-17) is inferior to Patna Pirates (+31).

Gujarat Giants have dropped from fourth to sixth position after the big defeat against the Patna Pirates. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have 49 points in their account from 16 matches. Their score difference has come down to -5 due to the 12-point defeat.

Bengal Warriors earned one point from the loss against the Haryana Steelers. They continue to remain 10th in the standings, with their total being 39 points from 16 matches.

Puneri Paltan can rise to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Only a solitary match is scheduled to happen tonight in the Pro Kabaddi League. The second-placed Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. The Titans have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, whereas Paltan have a chance to move up to the number one position by recording a win tonight.

Puneri Paltan will start as the overwhelming favorites to win tonight's match. It will be interesting to see if the Telugu Titans can record an upset win. The match start at 8 PM IST.