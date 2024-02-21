Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 72 after HAR vs BLR PKL 2023 match

The Haryana Steelers finished at the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after suffering a 39-53 defeat in their final league match of the season against the Bengaluru Bulls. Playing on their home turf at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, the Steelers lost the contest against the Bulls by 14 points.

A win could have taken the Haryana Steelers to fourth position in the standings, but they had to settle for the fifth spot eventually. The Steelers will now take on the Gujarat Giants in the second Eliminator match of PKL 10 playoffs.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls ended in the eighth position. The Bulls finished with 53 points to their name from 22 matches. They overtook the Tamil Thalaivas by defeating the Haryana Steelers in their final game of the tournament.

Puneri Paltan secure the No. 1 position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

The Puneri Paltan ended as the No. 1 team in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win over the UP Yoddhas in their final league-stage encounter. The Paltan came back from behind to record a 40-38 win over the Sumit Sangwan-led Yoddhas.

This victory helped Puneri Paltan set a new record in the PKL. They finished with 96 points in the league stage, breaking the Gujarat Giants' record for the most points earned by a team in one season. The Giants had scored 93 points in Season 6, where they finished at the top in Zone A.

Pune recorded 17 wins, two defeats and three ties in Season 10. Their win over the UP Yoddhas pushed the Jaipur Pink Panthers down to the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

The Pink Panthers will now play against the winner of Gujarat vs Haryana in the second semifinal, while Pune will take on the winner of Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates in the first semifinal.