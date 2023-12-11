Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 9 after DEL vs HAR PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors move to the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a 10-point victory over the Tamil Thaliavas. The Warriors climbed three spots to occupy the second place. Meanwhile, the Chennai-based club lost two spots, slipping down to the ninth place.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, snatched a two-point victory against Dabang Delhi KC in Match 17 of the PKL 2023. The Steelers (previously placed 9th) have made huge gains by breaking into the top 6.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi slipped by one position and are placed 7th in the PKL 2023 standings. They have six points with a score difference of -6.

Gujarat Giants stay atop the PKL 2023 standings, while UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan have slipped a position each and are placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

U Mumba (previously 6th) have slipped to the eighth position with Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC overtaking them.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have made no movment in the standings after Day 9's play. They are placed between 10th and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi points table.

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors stun Tamil Thalivas; Haryana beat Delhi in thriller

Bengal Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas in Match 16 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The former defeated the Thaliavas 48-38, courtesy of captain Maninder Singh's 16 points. He was well supported by Shubham Sinde (11 points) and Nitin Kumar (7 points).

Meanwhile, Narender with 13 points (nine touch points, two bonus and tackle points each) was the top performer for the Chennai-based franchise. Ajinkya Pawar also was quite good in the match with five raid and three bonus points.

Dabang Delhi KC hosted Haryana Steelers in the second match of the day in Bengaluru. They lost the game 33-35 and gifted the opponent five points. Captain Naveen Kumar was at the top of his game, securing 16 points in the match.

However, the team failed to bag a victory as the other players failed to support "Naveen Express". Meanwhile, a combined team effort from the Steelers was enough to hand them a victory and continue their winning run in the tournament.