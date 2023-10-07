Pro Kabaddi 2023: Remaining Auction purse of all 12 teams

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will take place on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai. Twelve teams, namely Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, will participate in the mini auction.

In a historic development, the Pro Kabaddi League organizers have announced that each team will have a maximum purse value of ₹5 crore for the 10th edition of the tournament this year.

Ahead of the auction, the PKL organizers gave all franchises an opportunity to retain the players they wanted from their previous season's squad. The rest of the players will go under the hammer, and here is the remaining purse value of all 12 teams.

Remaining purse value of 12 teams ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction

Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors have the highest auction purse. While Bengal are left with ₹4.2 crore, Gujarat have around ₹4 crore in their purse. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers retained quite a few players from their previous squad. As a result, they are left with only ₹87.95 lakh.

Here is the full list:

UP Yoddhas: ₹2.06 crore

U Mumba: ₹2.69 crore

Telugu Titans: ₹3.44 crore

Tamil Thalaivas: ₹2.44 crore

Puneri Paltan: ₹2.81 crore

Patna Pirates: ₹3.10 crore

Jaipur Pink Panthers: ₹0.87 crore

Haryana Steelers: ₹3.13 crore

Gujarat Giants: ₹4.03 crore

Dabang Delhi KC: ₹3.13 crore

Bengaluru Bulls: ₹2.99 crore

Bengal Warriors: ₹4.23 crore

How many players each team has before Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction?

As per the Pro Kabaddi League rules, each team must have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players in the squad at the end of the auction. Here's a list of the number of players each team has:

UP Yoddhas: 10

U Mumba: 13

Telugu Titans: 9

Tamil Thalaivas: 14

Puneri Paltan: 13

Patna Pirates: 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 12

Haryana Steelers: 12

Gujarat Giants: 6

Dabang Delhi KC: 9

Bengaluru Bulls: 9

Bengal Warriors: 8

Several big names will go under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 auction. It will be interesting to see which teams sign them.