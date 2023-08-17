Pro Kabaddi 2023 to start on December 2, 12 cities across India will host the matches

Pro Kabaddi 2023 will begin on December 2. The tournament's organizers, Mashal Sports, announced the start date for the 10th edition of the league earlier today via a media release.

Like the first seven seasons of the tournament, Pro Kabaddi League will follow a caravan format this year, with each franchise getting the chance to host the competition for a few days.

In season eight, all matches were played behind closed doors in Bengaluru due to COVID-19 pandemic, whereas Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai hosted the ninth edition.

While the list of cities that will host PKL this year is yet to confirmed, the organizers have announced the return of home leg for each franchise. Speaking about the 10th edition of PKL, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said in a media release:

“We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL."

"Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi," he added.

"We promise a memorable tenth edition"- Anupam Goswami expects Pro Kabaddi 2023 to be a celebration of the sport

Speaking further about how the organizers will try to make Pro Kabaddi 2023 a memorable season for the kabaddi fans, Anupam Goswami continued:

"Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport.”

In the seventh edition of the league, Ahmedabad, Greater Noida, Panchkula, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Patna, Mumbai and Hyderabad were the 12 host cities. It will be interesting to see if the same lineup is retained for Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Poll : Will Jaipur Pink Panthers retain the trophy in Pro Kabaddi 2023? Yes No 0 votes