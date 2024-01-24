Pro Kabaddi 2023: When was the last time Amit Sheoran played in the PKL?

Amit Sheoran was last seen in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) during the ninth edition of the tournament. The left-corner defender represented the Bengal Warriors that season. He was roped in by the Warriors for ₹10 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 player auctions.

However, his stint with the Warriors in Season 9 was very short-lived as played just two matches and could not create much of an impact. Amit was able to score only four tackle points from a total of six tackles and had a successful tackle rate of just 50%, picking up a solitary Super Tackle.

His last appearance in the PKL came when the Warriors took on the Patna Pirates in the 132nd match of Season 9 on December 10, 2022. The Warriors lost the match by a margin of 49-38. However, Amit Sheoran put up an impressive display, scoring four tackle points in the game, including a Super Tackle.

Amit Sheoran is all set to return to PKL action as he has been added to his former team, Bengaluru Bulls' squad for the remainder of the ongoing tenth edition. His inclusion will only strengthen the Bulls' defense going forward.

Amit Sheoran's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) career

Hailing from Haryana, the left-corner defender made his Pro Kabaddi debut in 2017 during the fifth edition of the tournament. He was picked up by the Bengaluru Bulls as head coach Randhir Sehrawat brought him in under the New Young Player (NYP) category.

Amit Sheoran played just four matches in his debut season. He could not display his talent on the mat, failing to pick up a single point. However, Randhir Sehrawat showed faith in the young defender as he was retained by the Bulls for ₹6.60 lakh ahead of the sixth season.

Sheoran repaid the faith by scoring 38 tackle points from 15 matches in the sixth season. He played a crucial role as the Bengaluru Bulls lifted their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy that season as well.

Amit was rewarded for his performances as the Bulls retained him once again for the seventh season for ₹25 Lakh. This also remains his best PKL season so far. Sheoran racked up 50 tackle points in Season 7, once again playing a vital role as the Bulls made the semi-finals.

Subsequently, he was retained by the Bulls for his fourth season with them. However, Amit played only nine matches in Season 8, failing to impress with just five tackle points to his name.