Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 2023 matches?

Haryana Steelers registered their fifth win in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 after crushing Tamil Thalaivas 42-29 on Monday, while the Thalaivas are still looking for their first win at home.

Both teams delivered blows in the first 10 minutes. However, a massive 5-point raid from Vijay took Haryana ahead, but the Thalaivas kept things tight. For Haryana, Jaideep and Vinay did the bulk of the damage, accumulating three and five points, respectively. The Steelers didn’t give anything away in the second half and dominated the final 20 minutes.

The defense was nothing short of outstanding, as the likes of Jaideep Dahiya (seven points) and Rahul Sethpal (seven points) consistently racked in points.

Vinay was their best raider with five points. As for the Tamil Thaliavas, Sahil Gulia finished with 10 points, but other than that, there was little to be happy about.

Dabang Delhi return to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi 2023, Naveen breaches 1000-raid point mark

In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi returned to winning ways in Pro Kabbadi 2023, crushing Bengal Warriors 38-29 to register their third win of the season. Delhi dominated the play right from the start as they inflicted an all-out attack on the Bengal Warriors inside the first five minutes.

Captain Naveen came into the side and made an impact immediately. He consistently accumulated points in offense, while Ashish in the left corner did a terrific job in defence. He reached a High 5 in the first half only.

Meanwhile, Maninder Singh did manage to garner six points in the first half, but there was little help in defence. Shubham Shinde accumulated three points in the first 20 minutes but, overall, the defence looked helpless against Naveen.

At the end of the first half, Delhi took a 10-point lead, with the scoreline reading 30-20. Bengal Warriors tried to come back multiple times in the second half, but Delhi kept increasing the lead.

The defenders consistently put in super-tackles, ensuring that they didn’t get all out. Maninder Singh wasn’t allowed to garner a single point in the second half.

Naveen, meanwhile, not only accumulated 1000 points in the PKL but completed a super 10. He ended with 10 points, while Yodesh and Ashish picked six points apiece.