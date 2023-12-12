Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL matches 

Day 10 of PKL Season 10 witnessed an intense comeback battle as both Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their first victories of the season.

In a thrilling match, Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious against Gujarat Giants with a 35-32 scoreline.

The second fixture of the evening featured a closely contested battle between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas, where the home side clinched a narrow win with a 38-36 scoreline.

In the initial match, Gujarat Giants took an early lead and looked favorites to win the game until halftime with raiders Sonu Jaglan and Rohit Gulia swiftly accumulating raid points, resulting in a 20-12 score at halftime.

Arjun Deshwal emerged as the pivotal player for the Panthers, bridging the point gap through his determined raiding efforts.

The second half witnessed a shift in momentum as the defenders intensified their aggression, dictating the game's tempo. Sunil Kumar and his teammates strategically pinned Rohit Gulia, gaining control in the early stages.

Capitalizing on opportunities, Arjun Deshwal executed a remarkable super raid, diminishing the Giants' presence on the court and triggering an all-out.

Despite Sonu's efforts to narrow the gap to 31-29, Jaipur Pink Panthers' super substitute, Bhavani Rajput, entered in the final minutes, executing a crucial super raid, elevating the score to 35.

Jaipur Pink Panthers concluded the game with shrewd raiding strategies and composed defensive work, securing a 35-32 victory in their favor.

In the second match, UP Yoddhas initially dominated, taking a 4-1 lead with a super raid by Pardeep Narwal. However, a game-changing moment occurred when Vikas Kandola, the last man standing for Bengaluru Bulls, executed a brilliant super raid, shifting the momentum in their favor.

Exploiting defensive errors from UP Yoddhas' Vikas and Bharat Hooda secured easy raid points, establishing a 21-14 lead.

The beginning of the second half witnessed Bengaluru Bulls tightening their defense, with players like Saurabh Nandal and Aman effectively keeping Surender Gill at bay. A super raid by Bharat Hooda extended the home side's lead to 33-23, making it challenging for the visitors to make a comeback.

Despite UP Yoddhas' captain, Pardeep Narwal, scoring quick raid points and initiating an all-out in the 38th minute to narrow the gap, rookie errors from Nitesh proved costly, allowing easy points for Bengaluru Bulls. As the full-time whistle blew, the score stood at 38-36 in favor of Bengaluru Bulls. This contest marked the first victory of the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL season 10.

PKL 2023 Results: Match Summary

Jaipur Pink Panthers 35 - 32 Gujarat Giants (Arjun Deshwal - 15 raid points, Sunil Kumar - 5 tackle points, Sonu Jaglan - 13 raid points, Fazel Atrachali - 2 tackle points)

Bengaluru Bulls 38 - 36 UP Yoddhas ( Vikas Kandola - 11 raid points, Saurabh Nandal - 4 tackle points, Pardeep Narwal - 13 raid points, Gurdeep - 3 tackle points)