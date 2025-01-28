Pro Kabaddi 2025: Bengaluru Bulls release coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat ahead of PKL 12

In a surprising development, Pro Kabaddi League franchise Bengaluru Bulls have ended their association with coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat. The Bulls appointed Randhir as their head coach in season one. They were the only franchise to have retained the same coach for 11 seasons, but the two parties have ended their association now.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat guided the Bengaluru Bulls to the semifinals multiple times. Notably, the team even became the champions in the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League by defeating Gujarat Giants in the final. Apart from that, the Bulls finished runners-up in PKL season two.

Confirming Randhir's exit from the franchise, the Bulls wrote on Instagram:

"For over a decade, “Coach Saab” Randhir has been a cornerstone of our team’s journey, playing an integral role in shaping the success and achievements we have celebrated together. His dedication and leadership have left a lasting impact on the Bengaluru Bulls family."

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Coach Randhir for his invaluable contributions and wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavors," the Bulls added.

The post shared by Bulls has received 10,000 likes already within half an hour. Fans thanked the coach for his services to the team over the last decade.

Who will replace Randhir Singh Sehrawat as the head coach of the Bengaluru Bulls?

It will be a tough task for Bengaluru Bulls' team owners to find the perfect replacement for Randhir Singh Sehrawat. Some of the options they can consider for the coach's role include former Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar and former Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar Singh.

The Bulls can also think of bringing a former player like Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, or Surender Nada as their head coach. It will be interesting to see who replaces Randhir Sehrawat in the Bulls camp.

